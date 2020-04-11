Winchester Rescue Mission faces growing need, suspends volunteers

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Winchester Rescue Mission continues to serve the community during the coronavirus pandemic as they are taking measures to protect their staff and residents.

The mission offers housing as well as food distributions and reports a large increase in need in the past few weeks.

“Our numbers have now tripled, some days quadrupled to the number of individuals serving,” Developmental Coordinator Vicki Culbreth said. “So we’re reaching about 600 individuals every week with our food distribution.”

Executive Director Brandan Thomas says to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, the mission has suspended their use of volunteers — leaving a staff of five working at the facilities.

“We’re serving more people than we’ve ever served,” Thomas said. “And we’re doing so with less help.”

The mission has two operational living areas that house a total of 50 people and Thomas says every resident is recognizing the stay-at-home order and not leaving except for work and hospital visits.

“If our residents have to go to work and they come back, we’re requiring everybody to wear a mask when they come back in,” Thomas said.

The mission operates solely off donations from the community, but are limiting the donations of certain supplies to reduce any chance to spread the virus.

Thomas said the Rescue Mission’s Facebook page is being continuously updated and provides a list of running items they are asking people to donate.