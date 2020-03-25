Wild Mountain Soap Company donates products to first responders during COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – When Phillip Peelish and his wife opened Wild Mountain Soap Company in 2013, they never thought they would be mass producing their products during a pandemic.

“We’ve been full blast making as much as we can, and luckily, I got a little bit of the supplies before they dried up,” Peelish said.

These products are not only flying off their shelves from customers, but are also being donated to local law enforcement agencies in southern West Virginia.

“It started with a phone call from our local health department,” Peelish said. “They asked if we had anything to give to the Sheriff’s Department and the Oak Hill Police Department because they were doing the drive through screenings, and then we kind of just kept doing it.”

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department thanked Wild Mountain Soap on social media for helping keep the germs away, and Peelish is just happy to supply the necessities.

“We’re just a small soap company,” Peelish said. “We’re just here to keep people clean maybe not necessarily healthy but that’s what we’re doing!”

Peelish kindly asksed if you do not desperately need hand sanitizer, specifically, to not buy from his shop for the time being. They have a very limited supply and would like to save for those who will need it.