While COVID-19 rates spike elsewhere, Maryland’s virus hospitalizations drop

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland dropped below 400 coronavirus-related hospitalizations this week for the first time since March.

Rolling into the weekend, the state has more than 71,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than three-quarters of a million Marylanders have been tested. Positive test results are down slightly, according to the latest data, coming in at just over 4.5 percent.

Earl Stoner, Washington County’s health officer says “we still need to remain vigilant. Continue to wear a face mask. Continue to do social distancing and hand hygiene. But in comparison to a lot of places in the south and in the southwest, we are doing very well.”

Washington County reports a total of 702 cases with 29 deaths.

And just across the Maryland line, the latest figures show West Virginia to have the fastest spread of COVID-19 cases in the entire U.S., according to the “Rt” index, a key measure of how fast the virus is growing. We’ll see how officials in the Mountain State plan to deal with this unsettling news

