Where to find free meals for your child in Frederick County, Md

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Many counties are feeding children while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s where to find free meals for your child in Frederick County, Maryland:
- Brunswick – Rite Aid Parking Lot – Brunswick Heights Shopping Center, 92 Souder Road, Brunswick
- Buckeystown United Methodist Church – Parking Lot, 3440 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick
- Emmitsburg Elementary – School Parking Lot, 300 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg
- Heather Ridge – School Parking Lot, 1445 Taney Avenue, Frederick
- Lucas Village Community Center – 111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Frederick
- Max Kehne Ball Field – Parking Lot, 1100 West 7th Street, Frederick
- Thurmont Elementary – School Parking Lot, 805 E. Main Street, Thurmont
- Walkersville – Discovery Shopping Center Parking Lot (Goodwill Store) – 8425 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville
- Ballenger Creek Elementary
- Crestwood Middle
- Frederick High
- Hillcrest Elementary
- Lincoln Elementary
- Monocacy Elementary
- North Frederick Elementary
- Waverley Elementary.
All meals are served “to-go,” weekdays until March 27. The participant must be 18 or younger. Breakfast is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch is from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., during which children can also pick up supper.
For the newest information, please visit www.fcps.org/update. For additional information, please call 301-644-5061.
