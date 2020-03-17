Where to find free meals for your child in Frederick County, Md

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Many counties are feeding children while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s where to find free meals for your child in Frederick County, Maryland:

  • Brunswick – Rite Aid Parking Lot – Brunswick Heights Shopping Center, 92 Souder Road, Brunswick
  • Buckeystown United Methodist Church – Parking Lot, 3440 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick
  • Emmitsburg Elementary – School Parking Lot, 300 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg
  • Heather Ridge – School Parking Lot, 1445 Taney Avenue, Frederick
  • Lucas Village Community Center – 111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Frederick
  • Max Kehne Ball Field – Parking Lot, 1100 West 7th Street, Frederick
  • Thurmont  Elementary – School Parking Lot, 805 E. Main Street, Thurmont
  • Walkersville – Discovery Shopping Center Parking Lot (Goodwill Store) – 8425 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville
  • Ballenger Creek Elementary
  • Crestwood Middle
  • Frederick High
  • Hillcrest Elementary
  • Lincoln Elementary
  • Monocacy Elementary
  • North Frederick Elementary
  • Waverley Elementary.

All meals are served “to-go,” weekdays until March 27. The participant must be 18 or younger. Breakfast is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch is from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., during which children can also pick up supper.

For the newest information, please visit www.fcps.org/update. For additional information, please call 301-644-5061.

