What’s the reopening plan for Maryland schools? Gov. Hogan goes live at 5 PM

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and State Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon are appearing live at 5 p.m. to give an update on statewide guidance for reopening Maryland schools for the upcoming fall return.

LIVE UPDATES

Gov. Hogan began with explaining that Maryland’s key metrics are looking good. The state’s positivity rate for COVID-19 is now 4.49%. This positivity rate examines how many people test positive for the virus of all tests taken.

He said some concerning metrics include higher COVID-19 positivity rates in the younger Maryland population. Recently, there’s been a slight uptick in cases among Marylanders under 30 years old, the governor said.

There’s also been a slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Hogan said, and also includes younger patients.

Twenty Maryland jurisdictions have successfully tested 10% of their populations, he said. But the state is concerned about delays in testing recently reported. There are 220 testing sites now available statewide.

5) We are concerned about attempts by the federal administration to cut funding for testing, at a time when there are testing delays and shortages around the country. We continue to plan ahead with our long-term strategic stockpile of tests that will take us into the fall. — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) July 22, 2020 Hogan’s Deputy Communications Director

“Your actions may help determine whether we see a resurgence” of the virus outbreak, Hogan said. He emphasizes that the coronavirus pandemic is not yet over. “Everyone must continue wearing masks in public areas,” in businesses and on public transportation, he said.

“I want to commend Montgomery County for cracking down on businesses,” that were not complying with public health guidelines, Hogan said during his press conference.

Hogan then discussed voting in Maryland, as the country gears up to vote in the presidential elections this November. He’s encouraging early voting and absentee (mail-in) voting.

SCHOOLS

“It’s absolutely critical, rather than rushing, to get this right,” Hogan said in regards to reopening schools.

The State Superintendent of Schools takes over the podium to go into detail on school reopening.

“In March, it was a public health imperative for the state to close all schools,” Salmon said. Now, the state is allowing school systems to choose to reopen in-person.

The state provided the following rules as Maryland school systems make their back to school plans:

All schools systems must follow CDC guidelines: Hand washing, physical distancing, and face masks must be worn by all staff and students.

All school systems must follow state protocol for addressing an outbreak or positive case

Nine schools systems chose to go virtual so far, Salmon said. Including Montgomery and Washington. Other school systems have until August 14 to submit their back-to-school plans to the state for review.

BACKGROUND

Amid an absence of state suggestions, local school boards started releasing their own preliminary plans. Montgomery County Public Schools, Maryland’s largest school district, decided this week to continue with distance-only learning until at least the end of January 2021. This decision includes canceling fall and winter sports.

On the other hand, Mater Amoris Montessori School, a private school in the county, decided to hold classes outside for the children coming back to school this fall.

In Washington County, Maryland, education officials decided to start with virtual learning with a start date of August 31, 2020. This announcement, made last week, had both supporters and distraught parents.

Frederick County, Maryland’s plan is still in flux. On July 15, FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban said the plans are still in draft form and will be finalized after hearing feedback from the community.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS DATA

As of July 22, 2020, the Maryland Department of Health reports the following data on COVID-19 in the state:

Number of confirmed cases: 80,172

Number of persons tested negative: 702,661

Total testing volume: 1,000,179

Number of confirmed deaths: 3,276

Number of probable deaths: 129

Currently hospitalized: 505

Acute care: 368

Intensive care: 137

Ever hospitalized: 11,997

Released from isolation: 5,434

Montgomery County Cases: 16,593 Deaths: 738

Frederick County Cases: 2,797 Deaths: 113

Washington County Cases: 818 Deaths: 29

