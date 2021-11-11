What should you do if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and you’re vaccinated?

If you have been fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are still steps you should take if you have been exposed. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – The holidays are approaching and many people will be gathering with family to celebrate. But what happens if you find out you have been exposed to COVID-19?

If you have been fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are still steps you should take if you have been exposed:

You should still get tested if you’ve had close contact with someone who has COVID-19 or if you have symptoms of COVID-19 If you’ve had close contact with someone who has COVID-19, you should get tested 5-7 days after your exposure, even if you don’t have symptoms. You should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until your test result is negative If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home and away from others If your test result is positive, isolate at home for 10 days

You will still need to follow guidance at your workplace and local businesses

When should you quarantine?

Guidelines for when to quarantine for COVID-19 have changed throughout the pandemic. Here’s what the CDC says you know about quarantining no matter what your vaccination status is:

You should quarantine for 14 days after your last exposure to the infected person if you have been in close contact (within 6 feet of someone for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone who has COVID-19, unless you have been fully vaccinated

People who are fully vaccinated do NOT need to quarantine after contact with someone who has COVID-19 unless they have symptoms However, fully vaccinated people should get tested 5-7 days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative



The CDC said that if you think you have COVID-19 or have COVID-19, you can be around others after:

10 days since symptoms first appeared and

24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving*

*Loss of taste and smell may persist for weeks or months after recovery and need not delay the end of isolation​