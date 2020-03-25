West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine closes doors amid COVID-19 outbreak

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is closing its doors to all students.

Classes were officially moved online for the rest of the semester and clinicals were canceled, but employees that are considered essential during this time will be able to remain on campus to assist with online learning.

President James Nemitz believes this worldwide pandemic could change the way not only medical students view public health, but the way the public views it.

“I think there’s going to be an increased focus on public health,” Nemitz said. “We already incorporate public health into our curriculum, but I can envision more interest in public health issues, on telemedicine issues, and how to respond to a national crisis.”

As for Graduation, Nemitz said they will make a decision in April on whether or not it will continue.