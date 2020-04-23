West Virginia reports four new cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State since Wednesday evening.

As of 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020, the WV DHHR has received 27,905 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 967 positive cases, 26,938 negative tests, 360 recoveries and 29 deaths.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the WV DHHR says will be reported to the CDC. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with reporting cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state, according to the WV DHHR.

Counties in West Virginia with confirmed cases include Barbour (4), Berkeley (125), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (36), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (109), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (10), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (24), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (19), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, the WV DHHR says it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.