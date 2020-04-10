West Virginia reports 536 positive cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 14,537 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 536 positive, 14,001 negative and five deaths as of Friday.

According to officials, these are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (83), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (2), Cabell (17), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (20), Jefferson (44), Kanawha (74), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (31), Marshall (6), Mason (6), McDowell (4), Mercer (7), Mineral (3), Monongalia (76), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (2), Upshur (2), Wayne (16), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (16), Wyoming (1).