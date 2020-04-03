West Virginia DHHR confirms 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 20 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the state, making the total positive case count 237 as of today, April 3, 2020.

The WV DHHR says 6,367 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 237 positive, 6,130 negative and two deaths. A new dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data.

DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Counties with confirmed cases of coronavirus include Barbour (1), Berkeley (37), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (17), Jackson (11), Jefferson (12), Kanawha (40), Logan (4), Marion (11), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (35), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (2), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (5).

According to the WV DHHR, as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as the patient in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

For the most up to date information, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.