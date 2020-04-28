WATCH LIVE: Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown to provide update Tuesday at Noon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sundale Nursing Home, which was the epicenter of West Virginia’s coronavirus pandemic, in March, has scheduled a news conference for Noon on Tuesday.

The news conference will be available, live, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app. It will be posted, in its entirety, here, shortly after it ends.

The live conference can be viewed in the live player above, or at this link.

Sundale last provided an update a week ago. During the April 21 news conference, Sundale officials released updated numbers of residents and staff who had tested positive for COVID-19 and talked about re-testing plans.