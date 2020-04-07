Washington County Sheriff reports no “significant” change in crime rates

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – After three weeks of the coronavirus forcing people to stay home, Washington County Sheriff deputies are reporting very little change in their local crime rates.

Two West Virginia sheriffs reported in March they had seen a decrease in their call volume, but an increase in calls for domestic related incidents.

In comparison to last year, Corporal Carly Hose at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said they haven’t seen a change in their domestic violence rates for the month of March.

We have seen an increase in assaults that were reported but those aren’t necessarily domestic assaults,” Hose said. “For 2019 we had 15, for March of 2020 we had 36 reported to us. But in all our other areas of March, the crime has actually gone down. “

Hose said the decrease could be contributed to the new methods of operations for deputy response where they are attempting to resolve more incidents over the phone.

However, Hose said deputies are still responding to calls regarding violent crimes and are encouraging the public to call the police if they are experiencing domestic violence during a stay-at-home order.

Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233