Washington County Public Schools cancels all out-of-state travel

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — All out-of-state travel is canceled for students and staff of Washington County Public Schools in Maryland, the school system announced on Thursday.

The school system is also waiting to hear from Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who is speaking at 4 p.m. about changes made to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The school system says the cancelled travel plans include “field trips, athletic events, professional development conferences and seminars, and all extra-curricular activities outside of Maryland.” New field trips will not be scheduled for the foreseeable future.

Overnight events are also cancelled. Plans for students to participate in the Claud E. Kitchens Outdoor School at Fairview are being reviewed, the school system said.

The first community transmission case of coronavirus in the state of Maryland was announced Thursday, watch Hogan’s press conference live at 4 p.m. regarding the updates here.