Washington County park trails remain open during coronavirus closures

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have flagged mental health as a top concern associated with the COVID-19 outbreak and are encouraging parks to stay open and safe for local communities.

Washington County closed its dog parks, playgrounds, and basketball courts, but the park trails are open to the public.

Jaime Dick of Washington County Parks and Recreation said they still encourage people out on the trails to practice social distancing as well as common courtesy.

“We do have a lot of good open space,” he said. “Staff has been checking on the parks and stuff, and we’re seeing there is a lot of people using the parks to make a positive thing in this situation.”

There are 18 parks in Washington county with trails open to the public, but no staff will be on site and the bathrooms will be closed.