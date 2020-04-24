Washington County Health Department prohibits unlicensed sale of food products

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – The Washington County Health Department is reminding the public to not sell food items out of their unlicensed home kitchens.

Maryland law requires food facilities to be regularly inspected by the county health departments and to be licensed when making and selling food products.

Unlicensed food sales could have an increased likelihood of consumers contracting food poisoning at a time where hospitals are trying to reserve their capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Normally it can be a huge issue,” Health Department Information Officer Danielle Stahl said. “But especially now in the time of COVID-19, we’re really trying to refrain from any behaviors that could directly or indirectly send people to the hospital”

The health department is still regularly inspecting food facilities during the pandemic to ensure all staff and customers are staying safe.