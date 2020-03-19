Washington County Chamber of Commerce provides resources to those facing unemployment

HAGERSTOWN, Md – The coronavirus is shutting down businesses across the country and their employees have been suddenly left with either fewer hours or without a job completely.

However, legislation is being passed that makes it easier to file for unemployment because of COVID-19.

“Well the first thing you’re gonna do is you’re going to go online to the Department of Labor and there you can file online,” Gary Hayes of Washington County’s Chamber of Commerce said. “I believe there should be a link to the coronavirus. And that will expedite things for you on that part.”

Hayes operates a company that connects workers to either short-term or long-term jobs

Jason Schultz of People Share said employers utilize employment agencies that can interview and hire workers at a faster rate.

“[Agencies are] here to help,” Schultz said. “And a lot of times we can help get them in the door faster than just going through the normal channels of reaching out to the company or filling something out online.”

Schultz said these employment companies are recognizing the need for social distancing and are taking steps to utilize technology the best they can for phone interviews that could limit unnecessary interactions.

Information on unemployment filing can be found here.