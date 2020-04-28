Live Now
Coronavirus Digital PM Show

Volvo facility in Hagerstown 3D prints protective equipment for medical staff

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Engineers at the Volvo Powertrain Facility in Hagerstown have begun 3D printing face shield and ear guards for medical workers instead of building car parts.

Employees at the 1.5 million-square-foot facility have so far delivered 700 pieces of personal protective equipment to several health facilities including Meritus Medical Center.

Manager of communications at the Powertrain Facility, Belinda Vinson said their staff began producing the equipment back in march.

“We understood the need in the medical community so we took what we had and applied that and delivered,” Vinson said. “We already have 3D printers at our plant and we also have some engineers who offered to use their 3D printers at home.”

Vinson said they have not received any new orders for equipment but they are continuing to produce them for their own staff when their facility reopens for production.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Trending Stories