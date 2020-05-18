Vitamin D and COVID-19: Why it’s important

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Vitamin D is an extremely crucial nutrient our bodies need in order to ward off infections.

During this pandemic, many people are forced to stay indoors, and are cut off from the sun, a prime source of vitamin D. Vitamin D has been known to fight some cancers and heart disease, reduce depression, and promote healthy bone growth. Staying indoors can put you at risk of vitamin D deficiency.

“We’ve known for a while that Vitamin D is important to innate immunity and boost immune function against viral diseases,” said Dr. Joann Manson. “We also know that Vitamin D has an immune modulating affect and can lower inflammation and this may be relevant to the respiratory response during COVID.”

Even though it helps fight respiratory illnesses, vitamin D has not been proven to help protect against COVID-19.

If you’re stepping outside to absorb some natural vitamin D, make sure to follow your area’s pandemic policies and any local orders. Outdoor exercise is allowed in most places as long as people are wearing face coverings and keeping a 6 ft distance between others.

