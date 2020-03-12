Virginia Theological Seminary student tests positive for COVID-19, campus closes

VTS says a D.C. resident, who tested positive for the virus, spent time at the Immanuel Chapel.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Theological Seminary has closed its campus after a student tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19.

Before it reopens, the campus will be deep cleaned and classes will continue online. The library and gym have closed. VTS says a D.C. resident, who tested positive for the virus, spent time at the Immanuel Chapel.

The Alexandria Health Department identified and contacted individuals who had close contact with the D.C. resident. One of them was a VTS student. They are reportedly doing well and are recuperating at home.

“There have been cases of COVID-19 in most states and across the National Capital region,” said AHD Director Dr. Stephen A. Haering. “The Alexandria Health Department and the City of Alexandria have been preparing for this. COVID-19 is an evolving situation, and we will continue to share information as it becomes available. Based on our current investigation, the general Alexandria community is still at low risk for COVID-19.”

The seminary plans to reopen on March 23. Meanwhile, Dean Ian Markham says he is trusting in God. “Let us pray for those impacted by this virus and for those public servants and doctors who are working to ameliorate the situation,” he said in a statement.