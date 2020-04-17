Virginia families locating food distribution sites through text message service

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) – School districts and food sites in Virginia are coming up with new ways to let families know where local food distribution areas can be located.

Since schools have closed due to the pandemic, 132 school districts are participating in food distribution for children who would otherwise have no method of obtaining a meal that day.

Share Our Strength National Policy Advisor Dorothy McAuliffe said people can text FOOD or COMIDA to 877-877 to find a participating site near them.

“On your cell phone, it will pop up where the local feeding sites are for you in your school districts,” McAuliffe said. “So for students in different school districts across Virginia, your closest three school feeding sites, the distribution models or if it’s a delivery will pop up on your cell phone.”

McAuliffe said approximately, 6,400 texts have been sent to the service since launching on March 23 and over 900 food distribution sites in Virginia are working to connect children with meals.

More information on the services can be found on the websites of local Virginia school districts

