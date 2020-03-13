FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Department of Health says the number of people in the state who have tested positive for the coronavirus has increased to 30. The numbers released Friday reflect a significant increase from a day ago, when state officials had confirmed 17 cases. Seven of the new cases are in northern Virginia. Another five are in James City County near Williamsburg, and the final new case is in Harrisonburg, Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday to respond to the pandemic. Schools in Virginia are struggling with whether to close in response to coronavirus pandemic.
Virginia coronavirus count increases from 17 to 30 in a day
by: Associated Press