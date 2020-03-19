Virginia child tests positive for COVID-19

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WRIC) — A child under the age of 10 has tested positive for coronavirus in Gloucester County, the Three Rivers Health District confirmed. The child is currently at home recovering.

The positive case was reported before the Virginia Department of Health announced that there are 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

“Given the nature of the current outbreak, discovering COVID-19 in our community does not come as a surprise and we expect to see more cases in the coming weeks” said Three Rivers Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams. “The Public Health Department is in close communication with the family and health professionals involved, and is conducting a thorough investigation of potential exposures.”