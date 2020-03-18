VHSL explains sports cancellations due to Coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDVM)–The Virginia High School League decided to cancel the high school basketball state finals instead of postponing them for the time being.

Other states, such as Pennsylvania and Maryland, decided to postpone their state basketball playoffs and attempt to make them up at a later time. However, VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun thought a different way towards making the decision to have co-state champions in each class.

“I feel fine saying that both teams are state champions because you worked hard to get there, you are a championship team,” said Haun. “Whether or not you played that one last game. I don’t think you need that one last game to say that you are a state champion.”

High school spring sports, as of now, have been postponed and will be reevaluated on March 25th.