Va. Governor closes schools through the current academic year, adds restrictions

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he has declared a stay-home order to go into effect at 8 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. This will include the closure of non-essential businesses by that time. He also declared Wednesday, March 25 a day of state prayer.

Justice says people will be able to leave their homes to receive essential services such as going to a grocery store or pharmacy, go to work at essential businesses, or go outdoors as long as they remain as a six-foot distance. The order Further details will be available on the governor's website.