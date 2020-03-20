Va. Governor Northam announces new COVID-19 updates

"There is no medicine for COVID-19, no vaccine, and the only thing that can prevent the spead of this disease is social distancing"

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM)– Virginia now has 114 COVID-19 cases and 20 patients in the hospital, according to health officials on Friday.

Governor Ralph Northam said he will allow beer and wine delivery during the midst of this pandemic. Northam also said he knows the coronavirus is affecting people’s daily lives and income but he is doing everything he can to help people and to keep the state of Virginia updated.

Dr. Norman Oliver, the State’s Health Commissioner, said that more tests from private labs will add to the total amount of positive Coronavirus cases.

Governor, Ralph Northam said “This is hard on people’s morale. It is very very stressful, it is scary. We are all experiencing big unwanted changes and we don’t know how long this will all last.”

The state health commissioner stressed the fact that there is no medicine for COVID-19, no vaccine, and the only thing that can prevent the spread of this disease is social distancing.