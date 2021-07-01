Unvaccinated children still advised to wear masks in West Virginia

Charleston, W. Va. WDVM) — While West Virginia dropped its mask mandate just under two weeks ago on June 20, the Delta coronavirus variant has remained a growing concern for officials.

As the country waits for the vaccine to be approved for kids under age 12, federal data shows that children account for around 25% of new infections. At this time, it still looks like the virus is less severe in children, but Gov. Jim Justice’s team recommended on Thursday that children continue to wear masks, especially around unvaccinated people.

“All parents should be really cautious, and particularly cautious if their children have a pre-existing medical condition, because that seems to be the group of children that are the highest risk of getting really sick,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, COVID-19 czar.

Children as young as 5 could become eligible for vaccination as early as September — that’s when Pfizer plans to submit its trial data to the government for approval.

