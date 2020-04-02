Universities go digital for campus tours

Hagerstown, MD (WDVM) — With college campuses closing because of the coronavirus, schools are thinking outside the box for seniors still looking to choose a university.

May 1 is designated as a national college decision day, where most incoming first-years will make a choice for where they will study for the next four years.

However, with schools being closed, it has become much harder for incoming students to schedule tours and meet with advisers.

Laurie ward of Hood College said their Accepted Students day has transitioned completely online to allow prospective students to virtually tour the campus and speak with student services.

“It’s their senior year of high school that has been affected,” Ward said. “So we want to show them that transition to college can be really great.”

Arlene Cash of Frostburg University said the school has decided not to require SAT scores for incoming college applications.

“That is being talked about quite a bit among all universities and colleges,” Cash said. “We’ve seen from the most selective schools to schools that are open looking at how they’re using SAT’s and how they’re assessing students’ ability to succeed once they get there.”

Cash said by waiving their SAT requirements, admissions will instead look closer at their GPA, transcript and other parts of their education as a whole and their transcript.