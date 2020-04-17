United Way COVID-19 Relief Campaign distributes $100,000 in second-wave of grants

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — More than $200,00 has been raised in the United Way of Frederick County COVID-19 Relief Campaign, and that means another wave of grants.

An additional $100,000 has been committed to 15 local non-profits aiding those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Those grant recipients include the Salvation Army, Second Chances Garage, and the Claggett Center.

This wave comes just two weeks after the initial release of $25,000 for the immediate needs non-profit organizations.

“Now we’re transitioning into programmatic support; organizations that need programmatic support to sustain and grow their programs to meet the increasing need,” explained President and CEO of United Way of Frederick County, Ken Oldham.

United Way allotted grant funding to the following organizations:

Buddy Project, Inc. $1,000- Helping provide students and nonprofits refurbished computers.

Centro Hispano de Frederick $5,000- Support for the influx of crisis-related needs.

City Youth Matrix $4,000- Supplying families with at-home activity supplies and monthly food insecurity assistance.

Frederick Rescue Mission, Inc. $5,000- Provide substance abuse recovery, food and shelter services.

Faith House $10,000- Sheltering women and children who are experiencing homelessness in the Frederick area, during the COVID19 pandemic.

Housing Authority of the City of Frederick $3,000- Supporting women in public housing as they strive to maintain stable households and provide adequate basic resources to their families during the COVID-19 crisis.

I Believe In Me Inc. $5,000- Continuing mentor services and providing food to underprivileged youth and community members.

Interfaith Housing Alliance $5,000- Providing direct, immediate support to property residents currently in crisis, in addition to responding to residents’ critical needs as they continue to arise in the coming weeks.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre $3,000- Supporting operating costs to produce fabric face masks for health personnel.

Second Chances Garage, Inc. $8,000- Provide essential transportation services to the community.

Seton Center, Inc. $9,500- Assisting individuals with emergency financial support.

St Vincent de Paul Society-St John Conference $5,000- Providing emergency financial support, prescription medications and gas, assistance in obtaining personal IDs/birth certificates, and more.

The Claggett Center $17,500- Providing shelter to those serving COVID-19 victims in Frederick County.

The Religious Coalition $10,000- Providing alternative Emergency Shelter for Homeless Individuals and Families.

The Salvation Army $9,000- Providing COVID-19 Emergency Financial Assistance.

The COVID-19 relief campaign is ongoing. For more information, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/COVIDFrederick

United Way anticipates released a third wave of grants in the next week.