Unemployment rates rise across the region, nation

NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION (WDVM) — The State of Maryland’s unemployment rate jumped to 9.9 percent during the month of April, that’s an all time high according to data published by the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Thats up from a historic low of 3.3 percent in both February and March. Data for individual counties is not yet available for the month of April.

Virginia saw its rate jump to 10.6 percent, another historic high.

West Virginia now sits at over 15.2 percent and data for Washington, D.C. shows its rate at 11.1 percent.

BLS data shows that 43 states are experiencing record high unemployment numbers.

The number of unemployment claims continues to fall across the state of Maryland week over week. About 4 percent fewer claims were filed in the third week of may than in the second week of May.

