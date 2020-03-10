Understanding the steps to confirming a positive case of coronavirus

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — There is still no vaccine for the coronavirus but we do have new information that can help us better understand the different steps to diagnosing the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are different classifications used when it comes to confirming cases.

“Presumptive positive cases (individuals with at least one respiratory specimen that tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 at a state or local laboratory). Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases (individuals with at least one respiratory specimen that tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 at a CDC laboratory).”

During the early stages of infection, it is possible that the virus will go undetected. It is important for anyone who is experiencing symptoms of the virus to be tested using the CDC-developed diagnostic test, to confirm if the COVID-19 virus is responsible.