Two test positive for COVID-19 at Montgomery College

Officials will contact those who could have been exposed via email

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A student and an employee at Montgomery College tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials announced the two were on campus in early March. A memorandum states the student who was tested positive was last on campus Wednesday, March 11, but they did not exhibit any symptoms until March 16.

The employee was last on campus on March 13 and began exhibiting symptoms on that day. Both individuals are currently following medical advice and self-quarantining.

The college is now working with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services to communicate with those who may have been potentially exposed within the next 24 hours. Dean of Health Sciences at Montgomery College, Dr. Monique Davis said, “We did craft an email to the people that have been possibly exposed, and within that email, we wanted to just drive home the message to communicate with your healthcare provider.”

The college will continue to send important updates through its coronavirus webpage for important information.