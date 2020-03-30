Two new cases on COVID-19 confirmed in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Health Department has confirmed there are now four cases of COVID-19 in their jurisdiction. The announcement came on Monday, March 30, 2020.

According to a release, three of the four cases were travel related. The fourth patient had exposure to known travelers, but is not related to the other three cases.

All of the people who have tested positive for the illness have self-quarantined themselves. They are following CDC and health department regulations.

The Greenbrier County Health Department added a strong plea for all West Virginians to continue following strict social distancing and limit any and all public contact.