Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Frederick County, MD

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Health Department has reported two new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to four confirmed cases.

Officials say both women are between 20-30 years old with no travel history, no connection with known cases, have not been in public places, and are recovering at home.

According to Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Brookmyer, the first patient confirmed with COVID-19 in the county a 30-year-old woman is cleared to discontinue self-isolation and no longer has symptoms of coronavirus.

“Persons in their thirties are not immune. Persons who are younger, people who are healthy are not immune,” Dr. Brookmyer said.