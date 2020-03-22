Two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Garrett County, Md.

GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The first two local cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Garrett County, according to the Garrett County Health Department and Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC).

Both persons who tested positive are women over 60 who traveled within the U.S. to areas known to have COVID-19 cases. The two women have had contact with each other. The patients began self-isolating at home as soon as they were tested and have not needed hospitalization.

Both cases were tested at GRMC and when they were notified of the positive test result, GRMC immediately contacted the Garrett County Health Department, as per state reporting protocol.

“Garrett County has been preparing for the possibility of a case of COVID-19 since it was first reported in the United States,” said Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens. “The Health Department is coordinating our response efforts and will continue to work to reduce the spread of infection and protect the health of all people in Garrett County.”

In response to the positive test outcome, the Garrett County Health Department is gathering information on the tested individuals’ contacts in order to encourage home quarantine/isolation for those who may have been exposed.