Try gardening, it just may relieve some stress

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — While social distancing , many people are taking up hobbies they never thought about before. Dirt, mulch, the fresh smell of the outdoors, welcome to the world of gardening.

Now that many Americans have time, they are taking up new hobbies like gardening. It’s relaxing, beautifies your home and it’s proven to reduce stress.

Gardening reduces stress through exposure to nature. Exposure to sunlight has been shown to increase serotonin in the brain and Serotonin is responsible for keeping our brain balanced and us feeling good.

Gardening also reduces stress through mental focus and meditation. While you mentally focus and meditate on the actions of gardening, you are taking time to set aside your problems for a while.

Gardening reduces stress through personal creativity. You may have heard the saying “you reap what you sow,” well that’s also true in gardening and its proven to be an exciting and rewarding stress management activity. Just moving in general is a great way to relieve stress and stay active.