Trucking industry faces challenges to keep shelves stocked

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Consumer habits have changed during the pandemic. Shoppers are anxious to have enough food and household supplies while isolated at home.

That has put a lot of pressure on the trucking industry which must move goods from the farm to the warehouse to the market. Moving those goods is a competitive industry.

Dennis Thomason is a Hagerstown-based trucker fighting to survive in the current marketplace. “We are supplying the United States with our time and with our lives,” he says. “Due to this pandemic we don’t know, wherever we go, who has the virus. This is what we do, we supply the country the best we can as small as we are with everything that they need by truck.”

And Thomason says small independent owner-operators are struggling to keep costs below revenue. He says the regulatory framework in the industry is challenging and makes it difficult to earn a decent living.

