Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks joins Tennessee ‘Do Your Part, Stay Apart’ campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country Music artists Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are joining forces with the State of Tennessee “Do Your Part, Stay Apart” public service announcement campaign urging Tennesseans to continue safe habits as Tennessee communities gradually reopen.

The two are commending Tennesseans for their ‘social distancing’ and taking the CDC guidelines seriously amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say over the past month, the State of Tennessee’s “Do your part, stay apart” public service announcement campaign involving influential Tennesseans in sports and entertainment reached millions of Tennesseans with the urgent message to adopt preventive health measures and slow the spread of COVID-19.

“From the moment Tennessee declared a state of emergency it has been our priority to get the attention of all Tennesseans to take this threat seriously so that together we can slow the spread of coronavirus and keep our state healthy,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “Our talented community of artists, athletes, leaders, and organizations stepped up to get the word out about staying safe during this pandemic. Maria and I thank them all and are grateful for their willingness to lend a hand.”

Participants in the video, broadcast TV, radio and billboard messaging include Brad Paisley and Kimberly Paisley-Williams, University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway, Carrie Underwood and former Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, University of Tennessee athletics director and Hall of Fame Coach Phil Fulmer and Vicky Fulmer, former UT and NFL great Peyton Manning, Steve Curtis Chapman, Michael W. Smith, the NBA Memphis Grizzlies, NFL Tennessee Titans, NHL Nashville Predators, University of Tennessee Department of Athletics and more.

The “Do Your Part, Stay Apart” PSA campaign continues to advise Tennesseans to check on their family and neighbors while remaining at a safe distance. “We are all in this together. Please do your part, and stay apart”.