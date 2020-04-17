Travel agencies take on coronavirus cancellations

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Travel agencies are left attempting to pick up the pieces of people’s cancelled vacations after stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus.

Pushing the phrase of “Postpone, don’t cancel,” some travel agents are working around the clock to salvage vacation and travel plans that have been cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Travel agent Ilisa Oman said the pandemic is the exact opposite of a day off for people working in the travel industry.

“Truly, I can tell you right now I spent eight hours on hold with one of my travel suppliers trying to get through so I could help rearrange a client’s trip.” Oman said. “That’s our job to take care of all that so when the time comes, all you do is enjoy your trip.”

Oman urged travelers to work with a trusted travel agent that will be on their side especially in the event of a disaster like a global pandemic.

Antietam Travel Manager Alexandra Bohn said their agency is hard at work with their clients to find later dates to schedule trips and give them something to look forward to when the flight restrictions and social distancing measures have lifted.

“I think people are looking for positive vibes during this time” Bohn said. “And are hoping they can do something in the future instead of just canceling with nothing to look forward to.”

Bohn said rebooking can also protect your initial investment with some travel companies like hotels and cruise lines honoring bookings and also providing extra credits and amenities for rebooking.