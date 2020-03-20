“This is just different”: United Way of Frederick County launches COVID-19 Emergency Relief Campaign

Frederick, Md (WDVM) — For those looking to help where they can during the coronavirus outbreak, United Way of Frederick County is reaching out to the community to raise funds for those hit the hardest.

On Friday, United Way launched the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Campaign with a goal of raising at least $100,000 to meet the needs of local families facing the economic fallout of the virus outbreak.

According to a press release, the first $26,000 will be matched dollar-for-dollar as part of a challenge grant by the Laughlin Family Foundation and Michael & Betsy Day.

The organization has hosted a similar relief campaign during past national crisis events including Hurricane Katrina and 9/11, but organizers say the virus outbreak stands out.

“In the event of an earthquake or a hurricane, we can call volunteers to ask say ‘Hey we need you to come out with your chainsaws and we need you to go to the soup kitchen to give a hand, “explained United Way of Frederick County President & CEO, Ken Oldham, “This is just different. We have to face that reality. I can’t tell volunteers to go out of their homes and volunteer in the community. What I can do is tell them to stay home, stay safe and to give.”

As of Friday afternoon, United Way has reported at least $51,000 in donations.

“We’re not waiting until the funds are collected entirely to start distributing them. As a matter of fact, I would say sometime next week we’re going to start cutting checks,” Oldham said, “It’ll go to non-profit organizations who are on the front lines helping those or preparing to help those most in need.”

For more information or to donate, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/COVIDFrederick