This event planner is looking past COVID-19; rescheduling events instead of canceling them

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — On Monday, President Trump advised Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people. It’s safe to say, event planners, venues, and catering companies will be feeling the heat, but one event planning company is looking ahead to the point when the health crisis is under control.

Employees at CSI DMC are working from home this week. The company has had to layoff a few employees and reschedule about 40 events to later this fall or 2021. Despite this, its president and CMO, Amberlee Huggins, is pushing through with positivity; collaborating with other businesses within the industry to think creatively.

“We’ve got clients, already, that are thinking to book for late summer or the fall — and we’re seeing the pattern — so that’s exciting,” said Huggins. “And at the same time, it means that we’re all being as creative as we need to be in order to make it successful.”

Some changes might be more permanent than others — self-service and open buffets might not be the smartest catering option anymore, for example.

“Ultimately, our industry is one of caring about others. If you think about it, it’s customer service,” Huggins said. “When we look inward and we care about each other in that capacity, everybody wins. If you are just scrambling and you’re just looking after yourself and you’re not thinking how to make this whole again — because people are hurting right now — then we’re really missing the point of what our industry’s purpose is.”