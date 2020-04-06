The YMCA is distributing produce across the DMV

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The YMCA is offering produce distribution across the DMV. Produce will be made available for anyone who may need it free of charge. Produce will be distributed while supplies last.

Locations and times for produce pickup are below:

DC:

YMCA Anthony Bowen – Produce: Mondays 4 pm-6 pm

YMCA Calomiris Program Center – Produce: Mondays 4 pm-6 pm

VA:

YMCA Alexandria – Produce: Mondays 4 pm-6 pm, Tuesdays 9 am-12 pm

YMCA Fairfax County Reston – Produce: Wednesdays 4 pm-6 pm, Thursdays 9 am-12 pm

MD:

YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase – Produce: Wednesdays 4 pm-6 pm, Thursdays 9 am-12 pm

CAQT Apartments: 8733 Carroll Ave #4, Silver Spring, MD– Produce: Wednesdays 4 pm-6 pm, Thursdays 9 am-12 pm

YMCA Silver Spring – Produce: Wednesdays 4pm-6pm, Thursdays 9am-12pm

Trinity Lutheran Church: 6600 Laurel Bowie Rd, Bowie, MD 20715 – Produce: Mondays 4 pm-6 pm, Tuesdays 9 am-12 pm

If you are experiencing hunger and do not know where to find additional resources outside of these locations, please contact health@ymcadc.org so that we can assist you in finding those resources.