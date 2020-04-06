Live Now
Virginia COVID-19 update on April 6

The YMCA is distributing produce across the DMV

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: YMCA of Metropolitan Washington, DC)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The YMCA is offering produce distribution across the DMV. Produce will be made available for anyone who may need it free of charge. Produce will be distributed while supplies last.

Locations and times for produce pickup are below:

DC:

  • YMCA Anthony Bowen – Produce: Mondays 4 pm-6 pm
  • YMCA Calomiris Program Center – Produce: Mondays 4 pm-6 pm

VA:

  • YMCA Alexandria – Produce: Mondays 4 pm-6 pm, Tuesdays 9 am-12 pm  
  • YMCA Fairfax County Reston – Produce: Wednesdays 4 pm-6 pm, Thursdays 9 am-12 pm  

MD:

  • YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase – Produce: Wednesdays 4 pm-6 pm, Thursdays 9 am-12 pm  
  • CAQT Apartments: 8733 Carroll Ave #4, Silver Spring, MD– Produce: Wednesdays 4 pm-6 pm, Thursdays 9 am-12 pm  
  • YMCA Silver Spring – Produce: Wednesdays 4pm-6pm, Thursdays 9am-12pm  
  • Trinity Lutheran Church: 6600 Laurel Bowie Rd, Bowie, MD 20715 – Produce: Mondays 4 pm-6 pm, Tuesdays 9 am-12 pm

If you are experiencing hunger and do not know where to find additional resources outside of these locations, please contact health@ymcadc.org so that we can assist you in finding those resources.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Brie Jackson

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Trending Stories