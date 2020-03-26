The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announce a supplemental propane payment

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced a supplemental propane payment to assist eligible residents with heating expenses for the 2019-20 winter season.

Officials say the payments have been made possible by a $250,000 donation from a class action settlement in the Swiger v. AmeriGas case.

“DHHR is pleased to provide special propane heating assistance to approximately 3,549 eligible families,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “The payments resulting from this donation will help many households offset rising heating expenses this winter.” Bill J. Crouch

Residents who receive propane for heating and applied for and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this past winter will receive an automatic $76 payment to assist with propane heating expenses.

According to DHHR, all payments are expected to be issued by March 26, 2020.