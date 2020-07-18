The Washington County Health Department expands free COVID-19 to hard to reach areas

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Health Department administered free COVID-19 testing Friday in Boonsboro, Maryland. It’s part of its initiative to expand free COVID-19 testing to vulnerable and hard to reach populations in the county.

The health department is working with local towns and communities all over the county to bring mobile walk-in testing sites right to the local residents.

Many residents say they are thankful for this expansion and it makes them feel more at ease going out into the community.

The tests are open to everyone. You do not need a doctor’s note or documentation from a health professional.

Appointments are not required but you can expect a line, so the public is encouraged to wear a proper mask and obey social distancing precautions.

Upcoming testing sites are walk-up clinics from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m :

July 22: Church of the Nazarene, 141 N. Edgewood Dr., Hagerstown MD 21740

Church of the Nazarene, 141 N. Edgewood Dr., MD 21740 July 24: Veterans Park 68 W Water St., Smithsburg MD 21783

Veterans Park 68 W Water St., MD 21783 July 29 : Zion Baptist Church, 61 Bethel St., Hagerstown MD 21740

: Zion Baptist Church, 61 Bethel St., MD 21740 July 31: Byron Memorial Park, 11 Park Road, Williamsport MD 21795

Byron Memorial Park, 11 Park Road, MD 21795 August 5: University Plaza, 50 West Washington Street, Hagerstown MD 21740 (9am-12pm)

University Plaza, 50 West Washington Street, MD 21740 August 7: Funkstown City Hall, 30 E. Baltimore Street. Funkstown MD 21734

