The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services reports a 2nd COVID-19 death

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) has reported a second death due to COVID-19.

According to officials, the victim is an inmate in his 60s who had a number of serious underlying medical conditions. Officials say the victim was living at Jessup Correctional Institution prior to being hospitalized and passed away on April 27.

DPSCS is doing everything possible to combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect their

employees and inmates in custody.

