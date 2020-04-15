The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reports their second case of COVID-19

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reports a second employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, the deputy serves in the Loudoun Adult Detention Center and tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend. The deputy last worked on April 7th and is assigned to a contained control room within the facility officials say.

Officials say the deputy had no contact with any inmates and little to no contact with five other staff members, as a precautionary measure those five staff members have self-quarantined. Although, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving any other staff member or inmate within the facility.