The Leesburg Town Council has declared a local emergency

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Town Council announced a declaration of local emergency on Wednesday by Town Manager Kaj Dentler, that will remain in effect until May 2.
All downtown parking will be free during the emergency declaration. Effective immediately, parking at the Town Hall parking garage, the Church Street parking lot, and all on-street meters is free of charge. The two-hour limit at parking meters will still apply, says Dentler.
The select services will remain available to residents during the local emergency declaration:
- Finance & Administrative Services:
- Residents are encouraged to pay tax bills online at leesburgva.gov/paybills
- Pay water bills online at leesburgva.gov/customerportal.
- Parks & Recreation:
- Ida Lee Park Recreation Center and Ida Lee Tennis Center remain closed until further notice.
- All Town parks are open dawn to dusk. Staff is monitoring parks as usual. Residents should use common sense and follow the CDC’s advice for stopping the spread of the virus.
- Utilities:
- Town water is safe to drink and use for all household needs.
- Per the Governor’s order, the Town will not shut off water service for non-payment for the next 60 days.
- Emergency repair operations continue as necessary. Residents with water or sewer service emergencies should call the Utilities Department at 703-771-2750 during business hours or the Police Department’s non-emergency number, 703-771-4500, after hours.
- Public Works:
- Trash and recycling collection continues as normal.
- Yard waste collection is scheduled to begin for the season on Monday, April 6.
- Brush collection and other street division services continue as scheduled.
- Requests for service may be submitted online at leesburgva.gov/servicerequests.
- Planning & Zoning and Plan Review:
- Offices are open with limited staffing.
