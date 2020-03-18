The Leesburg Town Council has declared a local emergency

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Town Council announced a declaration of local emergency on Wednesday by Town Manager Kaj Dentler, that will remain in effect until May 2.

All downtown parking will be free during the emergency declaration. Effective immediately, parking at the Town Hall parking garage, the Church Street parking lot, and all on-street meters is free of charge. The two-hour limit at parking meters will still apply, says Dentler.

The select services will remain available to residents during the local emergency declaration: