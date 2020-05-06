Maryland schools closed for remainder of 2019-20 academic year

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan updated Maryland on COVID-19 response efforts on May 6. The update included loosening some restrictions by allowing Marylanders to golf, fish, camp, play tennis, and use state beaches starting May 7 at 7 a.m.

State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon said Wednesday that they’re closing in-person schooling for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. In April, Salmon had extended school closures in Maryland until May 15.

As far as graduations and celebrating the Class of 2020, Salmon is leaving it up to local school districts to decide how to handle the ceremonies. However, they must be in compliance with Hogan’s executive orders.

Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent released his own update following Salmon’s announcement, saying:

Today (May 6), Governor Larry Hogan and State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced that Maryland public schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. We strongly believe this is the right decision for the safety and well-being of Maryland students and their families. While this news is not unexpected, it doesn’t diminish the sadness and disappointment that many of us are feeling because we won’t be together in schools to learn and work together; participate in athletic and arts events; and attend end-of-the-year celebrations and graduations.

This weekend, we will provide an update to the community that will address many of the questions and concerns you have on various topics, including the next phase of online learning, graduation, proms, promotion ceremonies, and more. We encourage you to visit our coronavirus webpage frequently and sign up to receive important alerts through the Alert Montgomery system.



Please continue to stay safe and take care of yourselves. MCPS has developed several resources to support the health and wellness of our community. You can view the resources here. We will get through this incredibly challenging time if we work together with kindness and compassion.



Sincerely,



Jack R. Smith, Ph.D.

Superintendent of Schools

Virginia’s governor also gave an update Wednesday, and said he’s been in touch with Hogan as well as Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. The leaders are aware that the greater Washington Metro-area is trending higher in cases then the rest of Maryland and Virginia, and are factoring that in with decisions to reopen.

A Frederick County Public School employee bags lunches being picked up at a community location in Frederick, Md., on Monday, April 6, 2020.

This week, the Town of Ocean City in Maryland said it’s reopening the beach and boardwalk for “nearby residents” to enjoy the outdoors safely.

Hogan made clear during his Wednesday update that that despite loosening restrictions, they still need residents to continue social distancing and avoiding crowds when walking on the boardwalk, beach, or during any other safe outdoor activity.

Latest COVID-19 case data in Maryland

Since yesterday, 1,046 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state, the Maryland Department of Health reported. This brings the statewide total to 28,163 as of May 6.

93 patients have been released from isolation in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients released from isolation to 1,903.

County breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths

County Cases Deaths Allegany 129 (12) Anne Arundel 2,085 (99) 9* Baltimore City 2,752 (131) 9* Baltimore County 3,527 (149) 14* Calvert 184 (10) 1* Caroline 101 Carroll 521 (55) Cecil 200 (13) Charles 670 (49) 3* Dorchester 79 (2) Frederick 1,108 (61) 7* Garrett 4 Harford 532 (17) 4* Howard 1,061 (24) 1* Kent 94 (8) Montgomery 5,790 (304) 29* Prince George’s 8,135 (296) 15* Queen Anne’s 67 (8) St. Mary’s 186 (7) Somerset 39 Talbot 45 (1) Washington 251 (7) Wicomico 517 (11) Worcester 86 (2) 1*

