The importance of having a “File of Life” card

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — In the event of an emergency, are you prepared? In these trying times, it’s imperative that everyone remains prepared because something can happen at any given moment, and with COVID-19 pandemic going around, every second counts.

In the event that you are unconscious, the people who know your medical history may not be around or permitted to go into the hospital with you, and that’s why there is “File of Life” program.

File of Life is a medical preparedness program that involves a medical information card that can be stored on your refrigerator or in your wallet. This file is important because medical personnel need to know these things in order to start treatment. The document also provides an area to list contact information for your doctor, family members, insurance information and any other special circumstances that rescue personnel should know in caring for you because every second counts.

“That’s kind of our slogan, When Seconds Count,” said File of Life representative, Matt Bond. “When it comes to an emergency situation they want to get the person set up for treatment right away, so in terms of our slogan, it kind of comes down to when seconds count.”



While the File of Life program is geared for senior adults, it is applicable for people of all ages, especially anyone with chronic or severe medical conditions.

When seconds count, make sure you’re ready.