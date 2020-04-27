The Health Plan donates $50,000 to West Virginia food banks

Wheeling, W.Va.(WTRF)- The Health Plan announced today that they have selected ten (10) non-profit organizations, focused on feeding those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, to receive five-thousand-dollar ($5,000) donations.

All donations are currently in process and will be available to

the following organizations by the end of April:

• Catholic Charities – Wheeling

• Soup Kitchen Greater Wheeling

• House of the Carpenter – Wheeling

• St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church – Wheeling

• St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Wheeling

• Christian Help – Morgantown

• Union Mission Ministries – Charleston

• Campbells Creek Church of the Nazarene – Charleston

• Old Man Rivers Mission – Parkersburg

• City Mission – Huntington

“Continuing our mission as a community health organization, it’s important for

The Health Plan to focus available resources on those most in need throughout

our state,” said John Wright, Board Chair and CEO, The Health Plan.



“These organizations serve the most vulnerable right here in our own backyard,”

said Jeff Knight, President/COO, The Health Plan. “The current COVID-19

situation and the subsequent economic downturn have put a tremendous strain

on local food banks, pantries and community kitchens. Our goal with these

donations is to assist these local organizations in acquiring additional food and

distributing those resources as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

“The Health Plan’s donation is a true blessing for the House of the Carpenter,”

said Dr. Michael Linger, Executive Director, House of the Carpenter. “The COVID19 crisis we are all facing has increased the number of individuals and families

that are being challenged with food insecurity. These sorts of donations allow us

to maintain our curbside deliveries and provide student food bags and

weekend backpack food bags to local elementary schools.”

“We are grateful to community partners like The Health Plan for their help during

this difficult time,” said Beth Zarate, chief executive officer of Catholic Charities

West Virginia. “Families are under stress and uncertainty; donations such as this

are critical in providing stability. Catholic Charities West Virginia is committed to

staying present and working through this health crisis with the vulnerable

populations we serve,” said Zarate, “The work we do is essential; without it,

people go hungry.”