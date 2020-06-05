The African American Task Force will provide free COVID-19 testing to anyone with or without symptoms

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The African American Task Force is teaming up with several other agencies to provide free COVID-19 testing to anyone with or without symptoms.

A planning committee met this morning to finalize the details for the free testing that will take place Friday and Saturday.

A drive through and walk up testing service will begin at 9 a.m. at the park on Monticello Avenue in Clarksburg.

Minorities who want to be tested are encouraged to come out and take the free, non intrusive, short comfort swab test.

“People in the African American community, the minority community, don’t have health insurance, adequate health insurance and we want to make this testing available to them,” explained Pastor Rahsaan Armand of the African American COVID-19 Task Force. “We’re bringing this testing to their community, to our community to say hey we care and we want you to get tested for COVID-19 even if there are no symptoms we need you to get tested.”

Drivers are encouraged to take the Joyce Street exit off of Rt. 50, turn right on Main Street and follow the directions of police officers to the testing facility.